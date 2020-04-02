e-paper
ICMAI CMA June 2020 registration deadline extended

ICMAI CMA June 2020 registration deadline extended

In view of the COVID-19 disease outbreak in the country, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) on Wednesday extended the deadline for the submission of online application form for ICMAI CMA June 2020 examinations.

Apr 02, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In view of the COVID-19 disease outbreak in the country, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) on Wednesday extended the deadline for the submission of online application form for ICMAI CMA June 2020 examinations.
(HT fike)
         

In view of the COVID-19 disease outbreak in the country, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) on Wednesday extended the deadline for the submission of online application form for ICMAI CMA June 2020 examinations. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on its official website.

According to the notification, the candidates who wish to apply for the ICMAI CMA June 2020 exam can submit the application form online till April 20, 2020, without a late fee.

Candidates interested and eligible to apply for the ICMAI CMA June 2020 exam are advised to visit the official website of the ICMAI at icmai.in.

The ICMAI CMA Foundation Exam 2020 for the June session will be conducted from June 11 to 14, 2020, at various centres.

