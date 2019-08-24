ICMAI result 2019 declared for June term examination at examicmai.in

education

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the June 2019 term examinations results on Friday evening.

ICMAI has declared the results of foundation, intermediate and final examination conducted in June 2019.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results visiting the official result website of ICMAI at https://icmai.in/.

In a notification issued on the official website, Institute of Cost Accountants of India had said, “Result for June 2019 Term of examination will be available on 23-Aug-2019 late evening at the following servers: http://www.examicmai.in, http://www.examicmai.org.”

Steps to check ICMAI Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites www.examicmai.in or www.examicmai.org

Step 2:Click on the link for the desired result

Step 3: A login page will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number as well as the password

Step 5: Submit

Step 6: Results will be displayed on the screen

Note: Visit the official website of Institute of Cost Accountants of India for latest news and updates.

