ICMR JRF 2020 official notification released at icmr.nic.in

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 16:27 IST

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has released an official notification regarding the ICMR Junior Research Fellowship (ICMR JRF) Test 2020 on its official website.

The online application process for ICMR JRF will begin from April 27 and will end on May 27.

According to the notification, a total of 150 fellowships would be awarded by ICMR this year. Out of which, 120 will be in the field of Biomedical Science with a special focus on Life Sciences, and 30 will be given for Social Science.

Age limit:

The upper age limit is 28 years as on September 20, 2020. For SC, ST, PwBD, and female candidates the upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years and for OBC candidates by 3 years.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC candidates will have to pay Rs. 1500 by way of application fee. The fee for SC and ST candidates is Rs. 1200. Candidates in the PwBD category are exempted from application fee.

Educational qualification:

Candidates with MSc/MA or equivalent degree with minimum 55 % mark for General/EWS/OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PwD candidates in the subjects mentioned in the notification can apply. Applicants who are appearing for the final exam in the 2019-2020 session can also apply.