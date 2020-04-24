e-paper
Home / Education / ICRISAT Recruitment 2020: Apply online for scientist, officers and other posts

ICRISAT Recruitment 2020: Apply online for scientist, officers and other posts

International Crops Research Institute for the Semi- Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has invited online applications for the recruitment against various vacancies. Check full details here.

education Updated: Apr 24, 2020 15:21 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ICRISAT)
         

International Crops Research Institute for the Semi Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has invited online applications for the recruitment against various vacancies for the posts of Project Scientist, Post-Harvest Specialist, Academic Librarian/ Senior Academic Librarian, Resident Consultant, Scientific Officer, Research Technician and Associate Scientist.

Educational Qualification:

Project Scientist – Quantitative Genetics - Candidates should have a PhD in quantities genetics/statistics with 1-2 years of post- PhD experience in the genomic selection/quantitative genetics

Post-Harvest Specialist - Candidates should have PhD in Postharvest Technology, Horticulture or Agriculture (major in postharvest technology), Food Science (vegetables or fruit) or Agricultural Engineering (postharvest engineering). 3 to 5 years’ extensive experience in agricultural development project management

Academic Librarian/ Senior Academic Librarian - Candidates should have done masters in Library and Information sciences or related experience. At least 5 years of work experience especially in a research institute

Resident Consultant – Candidates should have PhD in horticulture/agriculture or extension with at least 8 – 10 years’ experience in coordinating and implementing sustainable Horticulture programs, preferably vegetable crops.

Scientific Officer – Pearl Millet Breeding-- Candidate should have done MSc. in Plant Breeding and Genetics from a reputed university with sound academic record. Candidate having 2-3 years of working experience in hybrid breeding techniques and its operations, and if specifically, in pearl millet breeding will be preferred

Research Technician – Candidates should be a science graduate or B.Tech and 1 or 2 years of relevant experience.

Associate Scientist – Candidates should hold a PhD in horticulture/agriculture or extension with 5-8 years’ extensive experience working in vegetable and pulses crops.

Field Assistant- Canidates should have at least 5 years work experience in maize breeding or related field activities or office duties. SSC (10th Standard) pass is a must

Important Dates:

Last Date for Project Scientist Post - May 15, 2020

Last Date for Harvest Specialist and for Associate Scientist - April 30, 2020

Last Date for Academic Librarian/ Senior Academic Librarian - May 5, 2020

Last Date for Resident Consultant - May 10, 2020

Last Date for Scientific Officer and for Research Technician - May 7, 2020

Last Date for Field Assistant - April 26, 2020

Click here for official notification

