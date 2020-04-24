ICRISAT Recruitment 2020: Apply online for scientist, officers and other posts

education

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 15:21 IST

International Crops Research Institute for the Semi Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has invited online applications for the recruitment against various vacancies for the posts of Project Scientist, Post-Harvest Specialist, Academic Librarian/ Senior Academic Librarian, Resident Consultant, Scientific Officer, Research Technician and Associate Scientist.

Educational Qualification:

Project Scientist – Quantitative Genetics - Candidates should have a PhD in quantities genetics/statistics with 1-2 years of post- PhD experience in the genomic selection/quantitative genetics

Post-Harvest Specialist - Candidates should have PhD in Postharvest Technology, Horticulture or Agriculture (major in postharvest technology), Food Science (vegetables or fruit) or Agricultural Engineering (postharvest engineering). 3 to 5 years’ extensive experience in agricultural development project management

Academic Librarian/ Senior Academic Librarian - Candidates should have done masters in Library and Information sciences or related experience. At least 5 years of work experience especially in a research institute

Resident Consultant – Candidates should have PhD in horticulture/agriculture or extension with at least 8 – 10 years’ experience in coordinating and implementing sustainable Horticulture programs, preferably vegetable crops.

Scientific Officer – Pearl Millet Breeding-- Candidate should have done MSc. in Plant Breeding and Genetics from a reputed university with sound academic record. Candidate having 2-3 years of working experience in hybrid breeding techniques and its operations, and if specifically, in pearl millet breeding will be preferred

Research Technician – Candidates should be a science graduate or B.Tech and 1 or 2 years of relevant experience.

Associate Scientist – Candidates should hold a PhD in horticulture/agriculture or extension with 5-8 years’ extensive experience working in vegetable and pulses crops.

Field Assistant- Canidates should have at least 5 years work experience in maize breeding or related field activities or office duties. SSC (10th Standard) pass is a must

Important Dates:

Last Date for Project Scientist Post - May 15, 2020

Last Date for Harvest Specialist and for Associate Scientist - April 30, 2020

Last Date for Academic Librarian/ Senior Academic Librarian - May 5, 2020

Last Date for Resident Consultant - May 10, 2020

Last Date for Scientific Officer and for Research Technician - May 7, 2020

Last Date for Field Assistant - April 26, 2020

Click here for official notification