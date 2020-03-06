e-paper
Home / Education / ICSE class 10 English Literature exam analysis 2020: Student’s feedback

ICSE class 10 English Literature exam analysis 2020: Student’s feedback

ICSE English Literature exam analysis 2020: Here is the reaction from students after coming out of the examination hall.

education Updated: Mar 06, 2020 14:15 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times
ICSE English Literature exam analysis 2020.
ICSE English Literature exam analysis 2020. (HT file)
         

ICSE conducted the class 10th Enlish Literature examination on Friday, March 4, 2020, at various centres across India. Here is the reaction from students after coming out of the examination hall:

Agartala:

Akanksha Debnath, student of Holy Cross School at Agartala said,” I was comfortable with the English Literature question paper. I hope to score good marks.”

Jahri Debbarma, student of St Paul’s school said, “ The question paper was quite easy. I expect to score good marks.”

Princina, English literature teacher of St. Paul’s school said, “The question paper was not tough. I believe the students who studied their text books well, they could get good marks.”

