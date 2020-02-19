ICSE English Class 10th Exam: Last-minute preparation tips for English Paper-1

education

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 10:39 IST

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be conducting the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exams from February 27 to March 30.

The exams are going to be conducted in two sessions, one from 9 am to 12 pm and another from 11 am to 1 pm.

Students can visit the official website of the CISCE (https://www.cisce.org/) to check all the details regarding the ICSE examinations.

The exams will begin with English Language –English Paper 1, taking place on February 27, 2020 from 11 am.

Here are some tips that might come in handy for students for the English exam

• Marking pattern: All the ICSE Class 10 subjects have external and internal marking schemes. The written exam that the education council conducts for the English paper has 80 per cent of the total weightage. The rest 20 per cent comes from internal exam. The marks obtained in the internal test are sent to the council by individual schools online.

• Revision is king: Ahead of exams, you must revise the important aspects of each section. Revision just before the exams will help in boosting confidence and better retention of details.

•Word Limit: It will be futile if you lose time in questions with lower word limit. Students should keep in mind the limitation before going in to write compositions.

• Keep your head cool: Several parts of the paper require patience and calmness. You must not hurry while reading a passage or writing a composition.

• Time management is key: To have a shot at scoring high, you must attempt questions you are most comfortable with at the outset. Time yourself during practice sessions at home to get the feel of the examination hall.

• Question paper pattern: English Language Paper 1 is of 80 marks, for which students get 2 hours. It is divided into three sections: writing, reading and grammatical knowledge.

While the writing section consists of 3 questions, one on composition writing, one on letter writing and another on notice writing. The reading section will have one question from a passage.

The grammatical section will have 1 question to test the knowledge of students regarding parts of speech, or sentence making. The second paper is that of English Literature.

• Practice sample papers: Mock papers and question papers from previous years help a student to adjudge their prep level.