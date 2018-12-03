ICSE, ISC Exam Schedule 2019 announced, check it here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the schedule for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations 2019.

The Indian Certificate Secondary Education (ICSE) exams will begin from February 22 and end on March 25 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams will start on February 4 and end on March 25.

The ICSE exam will begin with English Paper 1 and the ISC examination with Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person). To see detailed schedules of both the examination, candidates may visit the official website of CISCE.

In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper. The question paper will be distributed to candidates at 10:45am to enable them to start writing at 11am.

During ISC exams, the question papers for practical examinations will be distributed to the candidates at 8.45 am to enable them to start writing at 9 am. The question papers for theory examinations will be distributed at 1.45 pm to enable them to start writing at 2 pm.

