Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
ICSI CS Admit Card 2019 released at icsi.edu, direct link to download here

ICSI CS Admit Card 2019 has been released online at icsi.edu. Candidates can download the same by following the steps given here.

education Updated: Dec 11, 2019 14:49 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICSI CS Admit Card 2019
ICSI CS Admit Card 2019(ICSI)
         

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday released the admit card for the Company Secretaries (CS) Programme exam to be held across the country from December 20 to December 30, 2019.

Candidates can download their admit card from the institute’s website at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS admit card 2018: Follow these steps to download

1) Visit the official website of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu

2) Click on link that reads ‘E-Admit Card – Executive & Professional Programme Examination – December 2019’

3) Enter the required detail on the login page that opens

4) Submit to download admit card

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre. They must reach the examination venue on time.

Here’s the direct link to download ICSI CS Admit Card 2018

