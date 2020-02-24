e-paper
ICSI CS December 2019 Exam Result for Professional and Executive Programme to be declared tomorrow

Feb 24, 2020
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICSI will on Tuesday, February 25 declare the result of CS Professional Programme (old and new syllabus) and Executive Programme (old and new syllabus) examinations.
         

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will on Tuesday, February 25 declare the result of CS Professional Programme (old and new syllabus) and Executive Programme (old and new syllabus) examinations, held in December 2019.

The CS Professional Programme result will be announced at 11am while the Executive Programme result will be declared at 2pm.

Those who had appeared in the CS Professional and Executive Programme examinations held in December can check their results online at the institute’s website icsi.edu after it is declared.

The e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme will be uploaded immediately after the declaration of result. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be sent to the candidates.

The result-cum-marks statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) examination will be sent to the candidates at their registered address immediately after declaration of the result.

How to check ICSI CS Professional and Executive Programme result:

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

From the top bar, click on the ‘students’ tab

Chose ‘Examination’ from the drop down list

The link to download Result will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link to go to the login page

Key in the required details on the login page to check results.

