ICSI CS Professional Results 2019 declared, direct link here

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 11:33 IST

ICSI CS December Results 2019: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results for CS Professional programme (old and new syllabus) December exams 2019 today, February 25 on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exams can check their results online at icsi.edu.

The top three ranks in ICSI CS Professional (new syllabus) exam have been bagged by girls. Shruti Kalpesh Shah has bagged the first rank in ICSI CS Professional Exam 2019.Urvashi Gupta and Maitri Yogesh Meghani have bagged second and third rank, respectively.

While, in the old syllabus exam, the top three ranks have been bagged by boys. Harshit Jain is the topper and Sushil Pratap Kumavat is the second topper. Abdulkadir Khozem Jawadwala bagged the third rank.

Candidates can check the list of top 10 rank holders on the official website.

According to the official notice, the result for ICSI CS Executive programme result will be released at 2 pm.

“A candidate who wishes to Inspect* and/or obtain Certified Copy(ies) of his/her Answer Book(s) of any subject(s) of a particular examination, can apply either through on-line or off-line mode as per the prescribed procedure within 45 days from the date of declaration of the result,” the official notice reads.

The on-line facility for applying for Inspection or supply of Certified Copies of Answer Book(s) will be operative from Wednesday, the 26th February, 2020 from 00:01 hrs till Friday the 10th April, 2020 up to 24:00 hrs.

A candidate may apply for “Verification of Marks” in any subject(s) of CS examination within 21 days from the date of declaration of his/her result. Candidates can apply for verification of marks either through on-line or offline mode as per prescribed procedure with requisite fee @ ₹250 per subject

The on-line facility for applying for Verification of Marks will be operative from Wednesday, the 26th February, 2020 from 00:01 hrs till Tuesday, the 17th March, 2020 up to 24:00 hrs.

Direct link to check ICSI CS Professional Result 2019

How to check ICSI CS Professional and Executive Programme result:

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

From the top bar, click on the ‘students’ tab

Chose ‘Examination’ from the drop down list

The link to download Result will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link to go to the login page

Key in the required details on the login page to check results.