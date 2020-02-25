e-paper
Home / Education / ICSI CS Executive Results 2019 declared, check merit list here

ICSI CS Executive Results 2019 declared, check merit list here

ICSI CS Executive December Results 2019 for old and new syllabus programme exams are declared. Candidates can check their result online at icsi.edu. Check merit list here.

education Updated: Feb 25, 2020 14:11 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICSI CS Result 2019 out
ICSI CS Result 2019 out(ICSI)
         

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results for CBSE executive (old and new syllabus) December exam 2019. Candidates can check their results online at icsi.edu.

Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik has bagged the first rank in ICSI CS Professional Exam 2019 Amandeep Singh Davinder Singh Oberoi and Pulak Bansal have bagged second and third rank, respectively.

Priya G is the topper of old syllabus and Josh Rajan Vazhachira is the second topper. Venkata Surendra Muli bagged the third rank.

Candidates can check the list of top 10 rank holders on the official website.

Click here for CS Executive merit list (old syllabus)

Click here for CS Executive merit list (new syllabus)

“A candidate who wishes to Inspect* and/or obtain Certified Copy(ies) of his/her Answer Book(s) of any subject(s) of a particular examination, can apply either through on-line or off-line mode as per the prescribed procedure within 45 days from the date of declaration of the result,” the official notice reads.

The on-line facility for applying for Inspection or supply of Certified Copies of Answer Book(s) will be operative from Wednesday, the 26th February, 2020 from 00:01 hrs till Friday the 10th April, 2020 up to 24:00 hrs.

A candidate may apply for “Verification of Marks” in any subject(s) of CS examination within 21 days from the date of declaration of his/her result. Candidates can apply for verification of marks either through on-line or offline mode as per prescribed procedure with requisite fee @ ₹250 per subject

The on-line facility for applying for Verification of Marks will be operative from Wednesday, the 26th February, 2020 from 00:01 hrs till Tuesday, the 17th March, 2020 up to 24:00 hrs.

Direct link to check ICSI CS Executive Result 2019

