e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Education / ICSI CS exams postponed in all centres, check notice here

ICSI CS exams postponed in all centres, check notice here

ICSI CS executive and professional exams scheduled on December 20 and 21 have been postponed due to ongoing anti- citizenship law protest. New schedule will be released soon.

education Updated: Dec 20, 2019 10:36 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICSI CS exams postponed
ICSI CS exams postponed(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed the examinations for executive and professional programmes that were scheduled for December 20 and 21. ICSI has, however, not mentioned any specific reason for the postponement.

The revised dates for the above exams will be notified later.

However, the exams scheduled for December 23 onwards will remain be unchanged.

“It is clarified that the exams will be held as per regular schedule from 23rd December, 2019 onwards as per the time-table at all Examination Centres across the country and abroad.”

Around 1 lakh students were going to appear in the exam, the ICSI said.

Check official notice here

Hindustantimes
tags
top news
Mobile internet suspended in 14 UP districts, more than 3,500 detained
Mobile internet suspended in 14 UP districts, more than 3,500 detained
Not interested, says Jaishankar after cancelling meeting with US lawmakers
Not interested, says Jaishankar after cancelling meeting with US lawmakers
No threat to Assam’s identity, says CM Sonowal after internet restored in state
No threat to Assam’s identity, says CM Sonowal after internet restored in state
US should not obstruct flow of talent from India: Jaishankar on H-1B visa
US should not obstruct flow of talent from India: Jaishankar on H-1B visa
‘Violence shouldn’t be solution’:Rajinikanth on Citizenship Act, NRC
‘Violence shouldn’t be solution’:Rajinikanth on Citizenship Act, NRC
Gumnami Baba was not Netaji, but his follower, says Justice Sahai Commission
Gumnami Baba was not Netaji, but his follower, says Justice Sahai Commission
How much money? 5 most expensive players at the IPL 2020 auction
How much money? 5 most expensive players at the IPL 2020 auction
Why Prashant Kishor says Rahul isn’t protesting loud enough on NRC
Why Prashant Kishor says Rahul isn’t protesting loud enough on NRC
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsPrashant KishorAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsIPL 2020 AuctionsRajinikanthDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAA

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News