ICSI CS exams postponed in all centres, check notice here

education

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 10:36 IST

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed the examinations for executive and professional programmes that were scheduled for December 20 and 21. ICSI has, however, not mentioned any specific reason for the postponement.

The revised dates for the above exams will be notified later.

However, the exams scheduled for December 23 onwards will remain be unchanged.

“It is clarified that the exams will be held as per regular schedule from 23rd December, 2019 onwards as per the time-table at all Examination Centres across the country and abroad.”

Around 1 lakh students were going to appear in the exam, the ICSI said.

Check official notice here