 ICSI CS Executive December Result 2018 declared, here is how to check
ICSI CS Executive December exam result 2018: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the results of CS examinations for the Executive programme on Monday, February 25, 2019

education Updated: Feb 25, 2019 14:08 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICSI CS Executive December exam result 2018: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the results of CS examinations for the Executive programme on Monday, February 25, 2019.(HT file)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the results of CS examinations for the Executive Old and New programme on Monday, February 25, 2019. The examination was conducted in December 2018.

Here is the direct link to check ICSI CS Executive programme result.

Candidates will not be provided with a hard copy of result and marks statement of executive programme

.

ICSI CS Executive programme December 2018 result : Steps to check results

1) Visit ICSI’s official website

2) Click on link for results

3) Select the programme

4) Log in with required details

4) Results will be displayed on screen

5) Take a printout and save it on your computer

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 14:06 IST

