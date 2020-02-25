e-paper
Home / Education / ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2019 Results to be declared today at this time

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2019 Results to be declared today at this time

ICSI CS December Results 2019: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of CS Professional Programme (old and new syllabus) and Executive Programme (old and new syllabus) examinations today. Check result timing here.

education Updated: Feb 25, 2020 08:52 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICSI CS December 2019 result to be declared today
ICSI CS December 2019 result to be declared today(HT file)
         

ICSI CS December Results 2019: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results for CS Executive and Professional programme (old and new syllabus) December exams 2019 today, February 25 on its official website.

According to the official notice, the result for ICSI CS Professional programme exam will be declared at 11 am while the Executive programme result will be released at 2 pm.

Candidates who had appeared in the CS Professional and Executive Programme examinations held in December can check their results online at the institute’s website icsi.edu after it is declared.

The e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme will be uploaded immediately after the declaration of result. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be sent to the candidates.

The result-cum-marks statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) examination will be sent to the candidates at their registered address immediately after declaration of the result.

How to check ICSI CS Professional and Executive Programme result:

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

From the top bar, click on the ‘students’ tab

Chose ‘Examination’ from the drop down list

The link to download Result will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link to go to the login page

Key in the required details on the login page to check results.

