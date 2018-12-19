ICSI CS foundation admit card 2018 released at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday released the admit card for the Company Secretaries Foundation Programme exam to be held across the country on December 29 and December 30, 2018.

Candidates can download their admit card from the institute’s website at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS foundation admit card 2018: Follow these steps to download

1) Visit the official website of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu

2) Click on link for ‘Download E-Admit Card for Foundation (CBE) Programme Examination--December,2018 Session’

3) Enter the required detail on the login page that opens

4) Submit to download admit card

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre. They must reach the examination venue on time.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 17:12 IST