ICSI CS foundation Dec 2017 result declared, here’s how to check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday declared the result of its online examination for the Company Secretaries Foundation Programme held across the country on December 29 and December 30, 2017.

Candidates can check the result along with the subject wise break-up of marks on the institute’s website at icsi.edu. Candidates can also download the e-result-cum-marks statement immediately after declaration of result. No hard copy of result cum marks statement will be issued.

Follow these steps to check your results:

1) Visit the official website of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu

2) Click on link for CS Foundation December 2017 exam result

3) Enter the roll number

4) Submit to see result

Click here to see the top three rank holders.

Click here to check the all India provisional Merit list - Foundation programme

Note: Visit Official website of ICSI regularly for latest news and updates.