ICSI CS Foundation Result December 2018 declared, check merit list, mark sheet here

ICSI CS Foundation Results 2018: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS foundation programme results have been declared on its official website icsi.edu. The exam was conducted in computer based test mode on December 29, 30 2018.

The website has the marksheets of individual candidate. Candidates who had appeared for the ICSI CS examination in December 2018 can login to check their subject-wise break up of marks and download the same.

Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik has been ranked first in the exam while Yukti Jain has been ranked second. Janvi and Muskan Sahu have been ranked third in the ICSI CS Result 2018. A total of 352 candidates have qualified.

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2018: Steps to check

Visit the official ICSI website www.icsi.edu.

Click on theresult crolling on the homepage.

In the new window, enter your roll number and click on submit.

You will get three links in the next page:--

Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet

Top 3 Rank Holder’s - Foundation Programme

All India Provisional Merit List - Foundation Programme

Click on the relevant link to check merit list or mark sheet.

Here’s the direct link to check your ICSI CS Result

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 11:42 IST