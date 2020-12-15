ICSI CS June exam 2021 datesheet for foundation, executive and professional courses released

education

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 15:58 IST

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam schedule for Foundation, Executive and Professional (old and new) courses on its official website. Candidates can check the datesheet on icsi.edu. According to the schedule the CS executive and professional (old and new syllabus) exam will begin from June 1, 2021. The CS Foundation exam will be held on June 5 and 6, 2021. The exam will be held in computer based mode.

The CS Executive (old syllabus) exam will conclude on June 8, 2021 and its new syllabus exam will conclude on June 9, 2021. The CS Professional programme exam will conclude on June 10. The exams will be held in offline mode from 9 am to 12 noon.

For candidates (Batch 1 to 4) of CS foundation programme, the paper 1 - Business Environment and Law exam and paper 2- Business Management, Ethics and Entrepreneurship exam will be held on June 5. CS Foundation Paper 3- Business Economics and Paper 4- Fundamentals of Accounting and Auditing exam will be held on June 6. The exam will commence at 9.30 am and conclude at 6.30 pm.

ICSI CS Foundation Programme Schedule

ICSI CS Executive and Professional Exam Schedule