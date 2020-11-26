e-paper
Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
Home / Education / ICSI CSEET Result 2020 to be declared today at icsi.edu, here’s how to check marks

ICSI CSEET Result 2020 to be declared today at icsi.edu, here’s how to check marks

ICSI CSEET Result 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will on Thursday declare the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020 result at 2 pm at icsi.edu.

education Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 12:33 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICSI CSEET Result 2020 to be declared shortly
ICSI CSEET Result 2020 to be declared shortly
         

ICSI CSEET Result 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will on Thursday declare the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020 result at 2 pm. Candidates who have taken the examination will be able to check their ICSI CSEET results 2020 on the official website at icsi.edu

“The Result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 21st and 22nd November, 2020 would be declared on Thursday, the 26th November, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” an official statement flashing on the homepage reads.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates,” it added.

ICSI CSEET 2020 November exam was conducted on November 21 and 22. It was conducted in a remote proctored mode. Candidates were allowed to appear for the examination through laptop/desktop at home, However, candidates were not allowed to appear in the examination through smartphone/tablet, etc.

How to check ICSI CSEET Result 2020:

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

Click on ‘Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)’ link given on the homepage

Key in your login credentials

Your ICSI CSEET result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

