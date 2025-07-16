ICSI CSEET Result 2025 Live: July exam results today at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET Result 2025 Live: July exam results will be announced today at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET Result 2025 Live: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CS Executive Entrance Test or CSEET July examination results today. When announced, candidates will be able to check their scores on the official website, icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET result 2025: What is the July exam result time?...Read More

According to the official notification, the CSEET result for the July examination will be announced at 2 pm today, July 16.

CSEET result 2025: Login credentials required to check marks

To check the CSEET result online, candidates need to use their unique ID numbers and dates of birth.

How to check ICSI CSEET result 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the CSEET result online-

Go to icsi.edu.in. After the result announcement, the login window to check marks will be displayed on the home page. Enter your credentials and submit. Check and download the CSEET result.

The CSEET July examination was held on July 5 and 7, 2025.

ICSI said that the result and the candidate's individual subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on icsi.edu, and the formal e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded to the same website immediately after the result announcement.

ICSI will not issue a physical copy of this document to the candidates.