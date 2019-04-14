IDBI Recruitment 2019: Apply for 300 vacancies of Executive post before April 15

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2019: IDBI has invited applications for recruitment against the 309 vacancies of the Executive post. Last date to apply is April 15. The post of executive is contractual in nature. Candidates can apply for the post online at the official website of IDBI at idbi.com

“The appointment of Executive will be on contractual basis. The contract would be initially for a period of 1 year and this may be reviewed for extension on year-to-year basis for a further period of 2 years, subject to satisfactory performance, completion of assigned mandatory e-learning certifications and availability of vacancies. On successful completion of a period of 3 years of contractual service, such appointees may become eligible for appointment as Assistant Manager (Grade A‟) in IDBI Bank through a selection process that would be conducted by IDBI Bank ,” the IDBI official notice reads.

Eligibility:

Applicant should be a graduate from a recognized university with minimum 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/PWD)

PAY SCALE:

Consolidated Remuneration: Rs.22,000/- per month in the first year, Rs.24,000/- per month in the second year and Rs.27,000/- per month in the third year of service

DETAILS OF VACANCY

Unreserved category- 137

Scheduled Caste- 45

Scheduled Tribe- 22

Other Backward Class- 82

Economically Weaker Section- 15

Download notification PDF for IDBI Executive Recruitment 2019

Person with Disability

VH- 3

OH-3

HH- 3

IMPORTANT DATES

Cut-off date for eligibility criteria (Age ) - March 1, 2019.

Online Registration --- April 4, 2019 to April 15, 2019.

Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges - Online --- April 4, 2019 to April 15, 2019.

Date of Pre-Examination training for the SC/ ST/ OBC applicants at all centers---- April 30, 2019 to May 05, 2019

Date of Online Test at all centers --------May 16, 2019

APPLICATION FEE

Application Fees/ Intimation Charges-- Rs 150/-

For SC/ST/PWD candidates - Rs 700/- for all others.

Click here to apply online for IDBI Executive Recruitment 2019

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 07:45 IST