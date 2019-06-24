IDBI Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1 year diploma course to become assistant bank manager. Check details here

Aspirants willing to become assistant manager in IDBI Bank have a great opportunity. Now you can enrol for a one-year diploma course in banking and finance and grab the post of Assistant Manager Grade A in IDBI Bank.

According to a latest notification, the IDBI Bank has signed a MoU with Manipal Global Education Services Private Limited (MGES), Bengaluru to provide training in Banking and Finance to prospective candidates aspiring to join IDBI Bank as Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’.

The bank has invited applications from interested applicants. The PG diploma course in banking and finance includes 9 months of classroom studies at MEGS, Bengaluru and 3 months of internship at IDBI bank branch.

“After the successful completion of the course, the candidates will be awarded PGDBF from Manipal University and will be inducted into IDBI Bank as Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as stated in this advertisement,” the official notification reads.

Details of seat:

There are a total of 600 seats.

Essential Educational Qualification: Graduation from a recognised university

Last date to apply online- July 3.

Date of Exam: July 21

Cut-off date: June 1

Age Limit: Minimum: 21 years Maximum: 28 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.06.1991 and not later than 01.06.1998

Application Fees/ Intimation Charges (Payable from 23.06.2019 to 03.07.2019 (both dates inclusive)

Rs 150 for SC/ST/PWD candidates

Rs 700 for all others.

Here’s the direct link to apply online

Candidates will have to apply by registering online or logging in if they already have an ID.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 14:36 IST