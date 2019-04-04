IDBI SO Recruitment 2019: 120 vacancies announced for specialist officer post, check details here

IDBI SO Recruitment 2019: IDBI Bank has announced 120 vacancies for the post of specialist officer (SO) in its latest official notification. The dates have not been announced yet. The link will be available shortly.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

GM (Grade E)

DGM (Grade D)

AGM (Grade C)

Manager (Grade B)

Total- 120

Check details of IDBI SO Vacancy and its eligibility here

IDBI SO Recruitment 2019: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on basis of their eligibility, qualification and experience. They will later go through a group discussion or personal interview.

Selection will be on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in PI. Total marks allotted for PI is 100. The minimum qualifying marks for PI would be 50 for General Category and 45 for SC/ST/OBC/PWD Category. Bank may change the mode of selection depending upon the number of suitable candidates. The final score should be sufficiently high in the merit list for the candidate to be shortlisted for subsequent process.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2019: Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD Rs.150/- (Intimation charges only)

For all others Rs.700/- (Application fee + Intimation charges)

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 14:59 IST