IGNOU admit card for December TEE 2020 released, here's link to download
- The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for IGNOU December term-end exam (TEE) 2020.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for IGNOU December term-end exam (TEE) 2020. Students who have applied for the exam can download their IGNOU December term-end exam (TEE) 2020 admit card by visiting IGNOU's official website at ignou.ac.in.
According to the tentative date sheet issued by Varsity earlier this year, IGNOU December TEE 2020 will start from February 8, 2021. Click here to check the tentative date sheet. The IGNOU December TEE 2020 will be held in two shifts.
IGNOU December TEE 2020 Admit Card: Direct link to download
Steps to download IGNOU TEE December 2020 admit card:
1. Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in
2. Click on the link that reads, “Link for Hall Ticket December 2020 Term End Examination”
3. A new page will appear on the display screen
4. Key in your credentials and login
5 IGNOU TEE December 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen
6. Download the admit card and take its print out as well.
Note: Downloading of Hall ticket is temporarily closed for system maintennance. Online service will be resumed shortly.
