IGNOU admit card to be released soon at ignou.ac.in, here’s your quick guide to download

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will release the hall tickets of December term end exam soon at its official website ignou.ac.in. The examination will commence on December 1, 2018 for which the online registration was done in the month of October.

Tentative dates for the release of admit card is 10 days before the examination. However, it is expected to be released anytime in this week.

Moreover, online registration for January session admission is open in IGNOU. Student can apply for fresh admissions to all post graduate, bachelor, diploma, and certificate programmes till December 31, 2018.

Here’s your quick guide to download IGNOU admit card for December 2018 exam.

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Click on the admit card link.

Fill in the required details that include registration number and password and submit

Your hall ticket will be displayed on screen

Download and take a print out.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 15:43 IST