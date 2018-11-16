IGNOU B.Ed programme 2019: Last date to apply extended till November 18

The last date of registration process for B Ed admission inIGNOU has been extended from November 15 to 18, 2018. Candidates who could not register for the B Ed programme can visit the official website of IGNOU and apply

The application process for admission commenced on October 22. The entrance examination will be conducted in the month of December 2018 after which the qualified candidates will get the admission.

A registration fee of Rs 1000 will have to paid via counter and Rs 1050 by post. The programme fee cost Rs 50,000.

How to fill Application Form Online

Click on the button “REGISTER YOURSELF” that appears in the applicant login area and fill the required registration details.

After filling the mandatory information, click the “SUBMIT” button.

Your username will be instantly sent to you via e-mail and SMS.

Remember your Username and Password for subsequent login.

If you have already registered i.e. you are an existing user, click the “LOGIN” button.

Before proceeding for filling the form online, the applicant must have the following:

Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Signature (less than 50 KB)

Application Fee can be paid through: Credit Card (Master/Visa), Debit Card (Master/Visa/Rupay), Net Banking

Once you have uploaded your photograph and signature, click the next button. You will get the Form preview option.

Save/Print your form for future reference.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 18:34 IST