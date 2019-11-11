e-paper
IGNOU celebrates National Education Day 2019

To mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of India, School of Education, IGNOU celebrated the National Education Day.

education Updated: Nov 11, 2019 16:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. (HT Archive )
         

Indira Gandhi National Open University’s (IGNOU) School of Education on Monday, November 11, 2019, celebrated the National Education day to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first education minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. The research students of the School presented the welcome song and hosted the event. The event was chaired by Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU.

Professor Salil Misra, pro-vice-chancellor of Ambedkar University, Delhi, delivered a lecture on “Maulana Azad and Higher Education: Challenges and Opportunities.” In his speech, Prof Salil urged that there is a clear need to adopt a pragmatic tradition and synthesize our inherent traditional strength with modern-day technological innovations in parallel to fulfilling demands of higher education in the country.

Remembering Maulana Azad’s social transformation advocacy, Prof Nageshwar Rao lauded the exemplary contribution of IGNOU in national building and particularly its indelible imprints in the field of education.

Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das and Prof. Satyakam, the Pro-vice Chancellors of the University addressed various issues related to higher education in India. The program ended with and a vote of thanks delivered by Prof. Amitav Mishra, the Convener of the Organizing Committee.

