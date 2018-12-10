IGNOU December 2018 term-end exam 2018: Revised schedule released for some courses

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has issued the revised schedule for some papers of the term-end examination 2018.

According to a notification issued by the university, the exam for the paper having course code BCS-031 will now be held on December 23 forenoon in palace of December 5, while for course code MCS 033 the exam will be held on December 23 afternoon in place of December 8, scheduled earlier.

Here is a table giving date and session of the exam of some other courses which have been re-scheduled:

However, the venue of the exam remains the same.

The December term end examination of IGNOU commences on December 1, and concludes on December 31.

The university has established 861 examination centres including 17 overseas centres and 105 centres in Jail for jail inmates. The hall tickets(Examination Intimation Slips) have been issued to 5,94,596 eligible students who had applied for the term end examination. The hall ticket is available on IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in.

The examination centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in examination, even if they do not possess the hall ticket (examination intimation slips), but their names exist in the list of examinees for that centre.

Note: A/N means afternoon and F/N means forenoon

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 18:01 IST