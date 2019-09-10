IGNOU December 2019 Term End Exam form released

education

IGNOU December TEE exam form: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the December term end exam form for December 2019 on its official website.

Candidates can fill the online form to appear in the term end examination that will be held in the month of December at ignou.ac.in.

Candidates can fill the TEE December 2019 exam form till October 5, 2019 without paying a late fine. If a candidates applies from October 6 to 20, he/she will have to pay a late fine of Rs 500. Similarly for those who apply between October 21 and 31, the late fine will be Rs 1000.

Delaying further, if a candidate has to fill the form after November 1 and before November 30, he / she will have to submit it by hand in hard copy along with demand draft of Rs 1000 to be submitted at concerned Regional Centres subject to the availability of Question Paper.

Applicant can opt for only those courses for which you are eligible to appear in the Tem End Examination, December-2019.

In case you are eligible to appear in a courses in December-2019 but the course is not available in the option, please write to registrarsrd@ignou.ac.in or contact at 011-29571301.

Steps to submit IGNOU December Term End Exam form:

Visit the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in

Click on ‘Term End Exam form’ link on the homepage

Read the instructions carefully and check the declaration statement given at the end of the instructions.

Key in your programme code, enrolment number and select the mode of payment and log in.

Enter your date of birth, gender, and preferred exam centre code. Select the course codes for which you will appear from the drop- down list.

Submit the form and pay examination fee online

Click here to directly fill the IGNOU TEE December form 2019

