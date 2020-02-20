e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / IGNOU December Term End Exam Result 2019 announced, check TEE Grade Card at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December Term End Exam Result 2019 announced, check TEE Grade Card at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December TEE Result 2019 has been declared. Candidates can also download their grade cards. Check full details here.

education Updated: Feb 20, 2020 13:25 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New
IGNOU December TEE Result 2019
IGNOU December TEE Result 2019(HT File)
         

IGNOU Result: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the December term end exam results 2019 and grade cards of students on its official website at ignou.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the December TEE can check their results online.

Grade cards of BCA/ MCA/ MP/MPB courses, BDP/BA/ B Com/ BSc/ ASSO programmes and others have been released. Check direct links to download grade cards here:

BCA/MCA/MP/MPB

For BDP/BA/B.COM/B.Sc./ASSO Programmes

For Other Programmes

How to check IGNOU December TEE Result 2019:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the result tab

3.Click on the l;ink that reads, ‘Term End December 2019 result’

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The result will appear on the display screen

tags
top news
Shocking crime, says Rahul Gandhi on torture of 2 Rajasthan Dalits on video
Shocking crime, says Rahul Gandhi on torture of 2 Rajasthan Dalits on video
Sabotaged political mutual trust, says China on Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
Sabotaged political mutual trust, says China on Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
Black day, say families of 1997 Uphaar fire victims on SC ruling
Black day, say families of 1997 Uphaar fire victims on SC ruling
‘Lakhs, not millions’: BJP leaders after Donald Trump’s 7 million remark
‘Lakhs, not millions’: BJP leaders after Donald Trump’s 7 million remark
Dec 16 gang rape convict bangs his head against wall: Tihar Jail official
Dec 16 gang rape convict bangs his head against wall: Tihar Jail official
‘May not be most gifted, but I have faith in him’: Gambhir on India batsman
‘May not be most gifted, but I have faith in him’: Gambhir on India batsman
Stern message to Pak from FATF members, Turkey sole exception
Stern message to Pak from FATF members, Turkey sole exception
Why selling cars in China is worse than making them
Why selling cars in China is worse than making them
trending topics
coronavirusUmar AkmalAnanya PandayRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News