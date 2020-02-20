IGNOU December Term End Exam Result 2019 announced, check TEE Grade Card at ignou.ac.in

education

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 13:25 IST

IGNOU Result: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the December term end exam results 2019 and grade cards of students on its official website at ignou.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the December TEE can check their results online.

Grade cards of BCA/ MCA/ MP/MPB courses, BDP/BA/ B Com/ BSc/ ASSO programmes and others have been released. Check direct links to download grade cards here:

BCA/MCA/MP/MPB

For BDP/BA/B.COM/B.Sc./ASSO Programmes

For Other Programmes

How to check IGNOU December TEE Result 2019:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the result tab

3.Click on the l;ink that reads, ‘Term End December 2019 result’

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The result will appear on the display screen