Ignou DELED TEE hall ticket for Tripura region released, download it here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for DELED TEE for Tripura Region on its official website.

Ignou hall ticket for DELED TEE for Tripura Region : Steps to download

1) Visit the official website of IGNOU

2) Click on link ‘Hall Ticket for DELED TEE (For Tripura Region only)’ to go to the login page

3) Enter nine digit enrolment number and select programme

4) Click on submit

5) Admit will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout and save it on your computer

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre.

Note: Visit the official website for latest news and updates.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 19:13 IST