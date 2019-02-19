 Ignou DELED TEE hall ticket for Tripura region released, download it here
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Ignou DELED TEE hall ticket for Tripura region released, download it here

Ignou DELED TEE hall ticket 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for DELED TEE for Tripura Region on its official website

education Updated: Feb 19, 2019 19:13 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ignou,Ignou admit cardf,Ignou hall ticket
Ignou DELED TEE hall ticket 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for DELED TEE for Tripura Region on its official website(Anupam Prashant Minz/HT file)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for DELED TEE for Tripura Region on its official website.

Ignou hall ticket for DELED TEE for Tripura Region : Steps to download

1) Visit the official website of IGNOU

2) Click on link ‘Hall Ticket for DELED TEE (For Tripura Region only)’ to go to the login page

3) Enter nine digit enrolment number and select programme

4) Click on submit

5) Admit will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout and save it on your computer

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre.

Note: Visit the official website for latest news and updates.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 19:13 IST

tags

more from education