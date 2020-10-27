e-paper
Home / Education / IGNOU July 2020 session: Application date further extended till October 31

IGNOU July 2020 session: Application date further extended till October 31

IGNOU July 2020 session: Candidates can apply online on the admission portal of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

education Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 21:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU July 2020 session.
IGNOU July 2020 session.(Screengrab )
         

IGNOU July 2020 session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline to apply for admission and re-registration for July 2020 session. Students can now apply till October 31, 2020.

Candidates can apply online for all programmes at ignou.ac.in.

The programmes offered by IGNOU include all undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, PG Certificate and appreciation/awareness level programmes.

Candidates can apply online on the admission portal of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission.

How to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission:

1. Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

3. Read the instructions, and click on the link that reads, “Proceed for re-registration”

4. If you are a new use, click on the “New registration” link and fill in the necessary information

5. After the registration is complete, go back and login

6. Fill in all the requisite information and pay the registration fee

7. Submit the application

Note: Visit the official website for latest news and updates.

