e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IGNOU July 2020 session: Application deadline further extended till December 15

IGNOU July 2020 session: Application deadline further extended till December 15

IGNOU July 2020 session: This extension of last date shall not apply to Certificate and Semester-based programmes, i.e., MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all Certificate and Awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.

education Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 13:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU July 2020 session.
IGNOU July 2020 session.(Screengrab )
         

IGNOU July 2020 session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline to apply for admission and re-registration for July 2020 session. Students can now apply till December 15, 2020.

However, this extension of last date shall not apply to Certificate and Semester-based programmes, i.e., MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all Certificate and Awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.

Candidates can apply online for all programmes at ignou.ac.in.

The programmes offered by IGNOU include all undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, PG Certificate and appreciation/awareness level programmes.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission.

How to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission:

1. Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

3. Read the instructions, and click on the link that reads, “Proceed for re-registration”

4. If you are a new use, click on the “New registration” link and fill in the necessary information

5. After the registration is complete, go back and login

6. Fill in all the requisite information and pay the registration fee

7. Submit the application

tags
top news
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
LIVE: Farm leaders leave for Vigyan Bhawan to hold 5th round of talks with govt
LIVE: Farm leaders leave for Vigyan Bhawan to hold 5th round of talks with govt
Haryana minister Anil Vij tests Covid+ve, weeks after 1st Covaxin dose
Haryana minister Anil Vij tests Covid+ve, weeks after 1st Covaxin dose
36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India
36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India
All states accept Rs 1.1 lakh crore borrowing option to meet GST shortfall
All states accept Rs 1.1 lakh crore borrowing option to meet GST shortfall
Jharkhand man chased for Rs 3.5cr GST fraud turns out to be a daily wage worker
Jharkhand man chased for Rs 3.5cr GST fraud turns out to be a daily wage worker
‘Govt committed to principle of reform, perform & transform’: PM Modi
‘Govt committed to principle of reform, perform & transform’: PM Modi
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In