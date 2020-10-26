e-paper
IGNOU June TEE results 2020 for final year students released partially: Official

IGNOU June TEE results 2020 for final year students released partially: Official

Indira Gandhi National Open University has partially released the results of students who had appeared in the June 2020 term-end examination held for final year/end semester students.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 16:02 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indira Gandhi National Open University has partially released the results of students who had appeared in the June 2020 term-end examination held for final year/end semester students
Indira Gandhi National Open University has partially released the results of students who had appeared in the June 2020 term-end examination held for final year/end semester students(ignou.ac.in)
         

Indira Gandhi National Open University has partially released the results of students who had appeared in the June 2020 term-end examination held for final year/end semester students. The examination was held from September 17 to October 16, 2020.

Talking to Hindustan Times, an IGNOU official said that this year we are trying to declare the results of the final year students as early as possible. Exams and results have already been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so we want to make it easier for students by declaring their results quickly, he added.

The official further said that IGNOU website has been updated with the results of students whose papers have been checked and marks awarded and we will continue to do so. So it is not necessary that all the final year students, who have appeared in the June 2020 term-end exam, will be able to check their results at this juncture.

The students whose marks have been uploaded on the IGNOU website will be able to check it by visiting the university website at ignou.ac.in.

How to check IGNOU June TEE final year results 2020 :

1) Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

2) Click on link for result

3) Click on the link for ‘June 2020 Examination Result’ on the new page that opens

3) Enter your enrolment number

4) Click on submit

5) Result will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout and save it on your computer

Or

Click here to directly go to the login page for result

Grade Cards

BCA/MCA/MP/MPB

For BDP/BA/B.COM/B.Sc./ASSO Programmes

For Other Programmes

The examinations were held this year with covid-19 precaution, like social Distancing and other measures as per Government of India guidelines, to ensure health and safety of students.

Note: Remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon says the official website

