IGNOU launches ‘Bachelor of Arts in Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Programme, applications open for July session

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has launched the Bachelor of Arts in Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (BAMSME) programme through its School of Vocational Education and Training (SOVET). IGNOU launches Bachelor of Arts in Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (BAMSME) programme. Admissions are open for July 2024 session.

A press release issued by the university informed that the applications for the BAMSME programme are open for the July 2024 session.

As per the IGNOU, the new programme is offered via Open and Distance Learning (ODL). It is designed to meet the educational and skill development needs of budding entrepreneurs, particularly those who have completed their 10+2 education.

The BAMSME programme seeks to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to establish and manage new business ventures successfully, said the press release.

Through the programme, learners will get university-level education in entrepreneurship. At the same time, it also addresses the growing demand for new business creation, employment generation, and economic development in the country.

The course is a minimum of 3 years (six semesters) and a maximum of 6 years.

The total credit for the course is 120 (20 credits per semester).

Following are some of the objectives of the programme:

Business Operations: Facilitate the successful and profitable operation of business enterprises including Finance, Marketing, and more.

Managerial Skills: Instil managerial skills and enhance interpersonal and leadership abilities for self-empowerment and the empowerment of others.

Innovative Approach: Provide an innovative and competency-based approach to entrepreneurship.

IGNOU highlighted that the BAMSME programme is a significant addition to the University's vocational education offerings which has been designed to play a crucial role in developing the next generation of entrepreneurs who will contribute to the economic growth of the nation.

To be eligible, applicants must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent.

The application fee is ₹5100 per year (Total fee for 3 years is Rs. 15,300)

Those interested can apply for the July 2024 session on the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

For more information, applicants can visit the official website.