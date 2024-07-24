MHT CET Counselling 2024: Registration date extended till July 28, apply at fe2024.mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the registration date for MHT CET Counselling 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of MAHACET at fe2024.mahacet.org. The link to apply will deactivate at 5 pm on the last date. MHT CET Counselling 2024: Registration date extended till July 28

As per the official website, the online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the candidate for admission on website can be done till July 28, 2024. The document verification and confirmation of application form for admission by online mode can be done till July 29, 2024.

The provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website will be displayed on July 31, 2024. Incase of any grievance, candidates can raise it from August 1 to August 3, 2024. The final merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website will be displayed on August 6, 2024. The merit list shall be prepared on the basis of CET score or on the basis of marks obtained at qualifying examination, or any other criterion as specified in sub-rule(3) of this rule available on the information bulletin.

MHT CET Counselling 2024: How to register

To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at fe2024.mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The applications that are registered after July 28, 2024 shall be considered only for NON-CAP seats. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHT CET.