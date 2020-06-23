e-paper
IGNOU launches ‘Freedom to Learn’ podcast platform, check details

This platform brings together professionals from different fields in one place. Here they speak on ‘Future of Work: Navigating a sustainable New World’.

Jun 23, 2020
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indira Gandhi National Open University. (HT file)
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched an innovative podcast series ‘Freedom to learn’ to reach its diverse learner base. The programme was launched by Prof Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU.

This platform brings together professionals from different fields in one place. Here they speak on ‘Future of Work: Navigating a sustainable New World’. The coordinators for the podcast series are Prof Neeti Agrawal and Prof Nayantara Padhi of School of Management Studies.

On the occasion of the launch, IGNOU. Prof. Nageshwar Rao said that the curriculum of other schools and online counseling should also be made part of the Podcast for the benefit of the wider set of learners. He also commended the swiftness of Centre for Online Education (COE) with the help of which the podcast series has been rolled out.

The platform is designed and developed by Prof Uma Knajilal, Director, Centre for Online Education (COE).

Here’s the direct link to access IGNOU’s ‘Freedom to learn’ podcast series.

