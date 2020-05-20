e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IGNOU launches online Master’s programme in Hindi

IGNOU launches online Master’s programme in Hindi

The minister said that this would strengthen the “Padhe India Online” initiative. He stressed on the role the Hindi language plays not in India but in other countries including Mauritius, Fiji, Surinam, etc.

education Updated: May 20, 2020 20:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU launches online Master’s programme in Hindi.
IGNOU launches online Master’s programme in Hindi. (facebook/Indira Gandhi National Open University)
         

Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday launched IGNOU’s Online Programme, MA (Hindi) through Facebook Live session. The launch was done keeping in mind the prevailing situation and adherence to the partial-lockdown as per the Government’s directives.

The minister said that this would strengthen the “Padhe India Online” initiative. He stressed on the role the Hindi language plays not in India but in other countries including Mauritius, Fiji, Surinam, etc.

The Minister also said that initiatives like National Digital Library (NDL), Swayam, Swayam Prabha, Diksha among other platforms are providing digital education to lakhs of learners across India and IGNOU’s step in the same direction will give impetus to this.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU while requesting the HRD Minister for formally launching the programme, gave the introduction of the other online programmes launched by IGNOU and also briefed the minister of the other initiatives taken by the university in the online space for higher education.

Apart from MA in Hindi, the university has also launched programmes in MA in Gandhi and Peace Studies, BA in Tourism Studies, certificate course in Arabic, a certificate in information technology, a certificate programme in Library and Information Science.

IGNOU offers online courses through its portal www.iop.ignouonline.ac.in. The online programme will include video and audio lectures, tutorials, etc. which will be available at a click on the website.

The session was broadcast live through IGNOU’s Gyan Darshan Channel, Gyan Dhara, and Facebook page.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In