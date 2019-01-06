IGNOU provides free admission to acid attack survivors

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), regional centre, Lucknow has taken up the responsibility of educating 10 acid attack survivors working at the Sheroes Café in the state capital.

“The university has given them admission in six months certificate course in Food and Nutrition Programme free of cost,” said Kirti Vikram Singh, assistant regional director.

The objective is to provide education to those from the deprived section so that they can be brought in the mainstream of development, Singh said adding that the course lays emphasis on nutrition with relevance to present day scenario related to food adulteration, consumer rights, cost effectiveness, environment friendly approaches.

The centre also organised an awareness programme in the café recently and informed the survivors about the importance of education and skill development.

Manorama Singh, regional director said counselling classes related to this programme will be organised in the café itself so that the survivors get a chance to learn while they are employed. The counselling sessions will also be held through Gyanvani FM Channel of IGNOU from time to time.

She said the programme fee has been paid by the varsity officials as well as the IGNOU study centre.

Jeetu Sharma and Aashma Praveen, two acid attack survivors who work in the café, said the programme will not only be beneficial for them in their present employment but will also provide them an opportunity of self-employment in food sector.

Abhay Singh, coordinator, Sheroes café promised to give full support to IGNOU in conduction of this programme.

