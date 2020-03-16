IGNOU term-end June 2020 exam assignments: Last date for submission extended

education

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 19:23 IST

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday, March 16 extended the last date for the submission of assignments for June 2020 term-end examinations.

The last date for submission of assignments has been extended up to 30th April 2020 from the earlier scheduled date of March 31, 2020.

In a press statement isuued on Monday, IGNOU said “The last date for submission of Assignments for June 2020 Term-end-Examination has been extended up to 30th April 2020. The last date for submission of Assignment, eligible to appear in TEE June, 2020 i.e., registered in July, 2019 session (Annual Programme) & January, 2020 session (Six months/Semester based programmes) is extended from the present date i.e., 31.03.2020 to 30.04.2020 due to postponement of learner support service activities at all Regional Centers/Learners Support Centers (LSC) across the country till 31st March 2020 as a precautionary measure for Novel Corona COVID-19.”

