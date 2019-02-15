IGNOU term end result, grade card released, here’s how to check December 2018 exam scores

Ignou term-end December 2018 exam results: The result of Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)December 2018 term-end examination was declared on Friday.

Canddiates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting the official website of Ignou at ignou.ac.in.

The university has already released the result for candidates who had applied for early results. The candidates who had applied for early results can visit the official website ignou.ac.in to check their results.

IGNOU December result 2018 for term end exam: Here is the direct link to go on page for result and grade card

IGNOU December 2018 term end result: Here is the direct link to check

Grade card:

IGNOU December 2018 term end result: Here is the direct link to check grade card for BCA/MCA/MP/MPB

IGNOU December 2018 term end result: Here is the direct link to check grade card for BDP/BA/B.COM/B.Sc./ASSO Programmes

IGNOU December 2018 term end result: Here is the direct link to check grade card for other Programmes

Ignou December 2018 term end exam result: Steps to check

1) Visit the official website for Ignou at ignou.ac.in

2) Click on the link for December term-end exam 2018 result

3) Key in your 9-digit enrolment number on the login page that opens

4) Submit

5) Your result will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout and save it on your computer

The university has recently declared the results of BEd entrance exam.

Note: Pending Results if any, will be uploaded shortly. Visit the official website of Ignou for latest news and updates.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 18:37 IST