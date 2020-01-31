IGNOU term-end December 2019 results announced for early declaration candidates
IGNOU TEE Results December 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has declared the term end December results 2019 for candidates who had applied for early results.education Updated: Jan 31, 2020 17:02 IST
Here’s the direct link to check IGNOU TEE December 2019 results
Steps to check IGNOU term-end December exam result 2019
Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in
Click on the link for ‘Early Declaration of December 2019 Result’ in the News and Announcements section.
Click on ‘Click here for details’ in the new page that opens
Key in your 9 digit enrolment number and submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download on your computer and take a printout
Note: Visit official website of Ignou for latest news and updates.