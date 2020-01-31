e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / IGNOU term-end December 2019 results announced for early declaration candidates

IGNOU term-end December 2019 results announced for early declaration candidates

IGNOU TEE Results December 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has declared the term end December results 2019 for candidates who had applied for early results.

education Updated: Jan 31, 2020 17:02 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Indira Gandhi National Open University has declared the term end December results 2019 for candidates who had applied for early results.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University has declared the term end December results 2019 for candidates who had applied for early results. (ignou.ac,in)
         

IGNOU TEE December Result 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has declared the term end December results 2019 for candidates who had applied for early results. Such candidates can check their IGNOU term end December exam results online at ignou.ac.in

Here’s the direct link to check IGNOU TEE December 2019 results

Steps to check IGNOU term-end December exam result 2019

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Click on the link for ‘Early Declaration of December 2019 Result’ in the News and Announcements section.

Click on ‘Click here for details’ in the new page that opens

Key in your 9 digit enrolment number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download on your computer and take a printout

Note: Visit official website of Ignou for latest news and updates.

tags
top news
4 Delhi gang rape convicts get a reprieve, judge cancels death warrant
4 Delhi gang rape convicts get a reprieve, judge cancels death warrant
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Army sets up facility in Manesar for 300 students returning from Hubei
Army sets up facility in Manesar for 300 students returning from Hubei
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Jawaani Jaaneman review: Saif Ali Khan’s modern family is a breezy watch
Jawaani Jaaneman review: Saif Ali Khan’s modern family is a breezy watch
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News