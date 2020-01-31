IGNOU term-end December 2019 results announced for early declaration candidates

education

IGNOU TEE December Result 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has declared the term end December results 2019 for candidates who had applied for early results. Such candidates can check their IGNOU term end December exam results online at ignou.ac.in

Here’s the direct link to check IGNOU TEE December 2019 results

Steps to check IGNOU term-end December exam result 2019

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Click on the link for ‘Early Declaration of December 2019 Result’ in the News and Announcements section.

Click on ‘Click here for details’ in the new page that opens

Key in your 9 digit enrolment number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download on your computer and take a printout

Note: Visit official website of Ignou for latest news and updates.