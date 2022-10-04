Home / Education / IGNOU to conduct Student Innovation Award, registration ends on October 15

IGNOU to conduct Student Innovation Award, registration ends on October 15

Published on Oct 04, 2022 02:51 PM IST

IGNOU will conduct Student Innovation Award for registered students. The registration will end on October 15, 2022.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU will conduct the Student Innovation Award. The registration has started for submitting entries for the award on the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply for the innovation award is till October 15, 2022.

Students of IGNOU who has developed and implemented an innovative product, process or services as a solution to the problem/challenge being faced by individuals or society in any area, preferably from the given theme areas are eligible to apply for the innovation award.

The best three selected innovators will get student innovation award 2022 with certificates, trophies and cash prizes of Rs. 10,000/-, Rs, 7,000/- and Rs. 5,000/- respectively. The selected potential innovators will get opportunity to interact with other innovators and learn from their experience. Candidates who want to apply should submit the filled in proforma through email to ncide@ignou.ac.in.

The shortlisted students will be required to give presentation of their innovation, its development process and its working, etc. in virtual mode. After declaration of result, the winners will be informed individually as well as through IGNOU website.

Direct link to apply here 

Tuesday, October 04, 2022
