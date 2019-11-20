e-paper
IIFT MBA admit card released at iift.nta.nic.in, here’s how to download

IIFT MBA admit card : The admit card for IIFT 2020 MBA (IB) 2020-22 entrance examination was released on Tuesday.

education Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:26 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The admit card for IIFT 2020 MBA (IB) 2020-22 entrance examination was released on Tuesday. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct IIFT MBA (IB) 2020-22 Entrance Examination on December 1, 2019. A total of 39,752 candidates have registered for the examination to be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the IIFT 2020 MBA entrance examination admit card from the official website at iift.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. The admit card of IIFT MBA (IB) 2020-22 can be downloaded by entering application number and password.

Here is the direct link to go to the page from where admit card for IIFT 2020 MBA (IB) 2020-22 entrance examination can be download.

Steps to download IIFT 2020 MBA (IB) 2020-22 admit card:

1)Visit the official website of IIFT at iift.nta.nic.in 2) Click on the link to download admit card 3) Select among the two options given for downloading admit card 4) Key in the details (as required) and sign in 5) The admit card will appear on the screen

Keep the admit in good condition for future reference. The admit card has to be downloaded online only it will not be sent by post to the candidates.

Kashmir situation normal, internet to be restored at apt time: Amit Shah
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
On Sharad Pawar’s meeting with PM Modi, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut clarifies
Deported from US, 145 Indians land in Delhi
‘Revenge porn,’ leaked selfies: Sextortion spreads in Iraq
As Epstein died, guards responsible for monitoring him shopped online, slept
‘Released Lynn so that...’: KKR CEO responds to Yuvraj’s criticism
EPCA chief Bhure Lal calls out ‘delayed action’ against polluting activities
