IIFT MBA Result 2019 declared, final answer keys released at iift.nta.nic.in

IIFT MBA Result 2019 is declared today at iift.nta.nic.in. NTA has also released the final answer keys.

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 11:08 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA exam 2020 today on December 14. NTA has also released the final answer keys of the exam. The examination was conducted on December 1, 2020.

Candidates can check their result at iift.nta.nic.in after it is declared.

Earlier, the IIFT MBA Result 2019 was scheduled to be declared on December 11 which was then postponed by NTA. According to the latest notice issued by NTA, the final answer key and result will be declared on December 13.

Here’s the direct link to check IIFT MBA Result 2019

NTA had released the preliminary answer keys of the exam on December 3, 2020. Now the final answer key has also been released. Candidates can check the same on the official website of NTA IIFT.

Click here to download IIFT MBA final answer keys

A total of 39, 752 candidates were registered out of which 35435 candidates had appeared for the exam that was conducted in 86 centres in 41 cities. The exam was conducted in computer based test mode.

How to check IIFT MBA Result 2020:

Visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in

Click on the link given on the homepage that reads IIFT MBA 2020 results

A login page will appear

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

