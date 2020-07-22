e-paper
Home / Education / IIM Calcutta plans to construct new academic block, hostel complex as part of its campus revamp plan

IIM Calcutta plans to construct new academic block, hostel complex as part of its campus revamp plan

IIM Calcutta in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the project is part of its plan to “completely transform” its 135-acre campus and to “prepare it for the next 75 years”.

education Updated: Jul 22, 2020 16:51 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta is planning to construct a new academic block and a hostel complex with a capacity of 1,000 boarders on its Joka campus in the southern part of the city.

The institute, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the project is part of its plan to “completely transform” its 135-acre campus and to “prepare it for the next 75 years”.

Padma Bhushan awardee architect Hafeez Contractor has been awarded the contract to prepare the master plan and design of the new academic block and the hostel complex, it said, adding the project will be executed by the Central Public Works Department.

The institute, however, did not provide details of the estimated cost and timeframe of the project.

“The campus transformation will enable us to increase our student enrollments in line with the national need to ensure that economically-weaker sections of our society also have the opportunity for a world-class education,” Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) of IIM Calcutta, Shrikrishna Kulkarni said.

Director of IIM Calcutta, Anju Seth, said, “In preparation for the next 75 years, IIM Calcutta envisions world-class futuristic infrastructure and campus amenities devoted to principles of sustainability as corresponding with our aim to attract the most talented faculty, students and thought leaders, and provide an environment befitting the best.” Member of the institute’s Board of Governors, Prabhakar Singh, said that infrastructure will be “futuristic, environment-friendly and ecologically-sensitive”.

“It is expected to be net-zero energy, net-zero discharge and net-zero waste, accessible, disabled-friendly smart campus,” Singh said.

The institute also has land at Rajarhat-New Town area in the northeastern fringes of the city for its satellite campus.

