Home / Education / IIM CAT 2020 registration ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply

IIM CAT 2020 registration ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply

IIM CAT 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IIM CAT 2020 examination online at iimcat.ac.in on r before the deadline.

education Updated: Sep 15, 2020 11:42 IST
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIM CAT 2020.
IIM CAT 2020.(Screengrab )
         

IIM CAT 2020: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) will end the online application process for IIM CAT 2020 exam on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 5 pm on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IIM CAT 2020 examination online at iimcat.ac.in on r before the deadline.

The institute will conduct the IIM CAT 2020 computer-based examination on November 29, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. The examination will be held in two sessions. The results for which are likely to be announced by the second week of January 2021.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an online registration fee of Rs 2000. For SC, ST and PwD category candidates, the application fee is Rs 1000.

Direct link to apply for IIM CAT 2020

How to apply for IIM CAT 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at iimact.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Register’ tab if you are a new candidate, click login if you already have an account.

Step 3: A registration form will appear. Enter the required information correctly.

Step 4: Key in your mobile number and email ID very carefully.

Step 5: You will then get an OTP on your mobile number

Step 6: Key in the OTP and proceed

Step 4: Upload documents and proceed

Step 5: Enter your academic qualifications and submit

Step 6: Enter your work experience, if any

Step 7: Select the programmes you want to enrol for

You may select any number of Programme Names in this section. Select the Programme and then select the Interview City for that Programme as per the cities listed from the respective drop-down list.

Step 8: Pay the application fee.

