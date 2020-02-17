IIM Lucknow gets AACSB International Accreditation

education

Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow (IIM-L) has earned accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB).

Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB International, said, “AACSB accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas. We congratulate IIM-L, Prof Archana Shukla the director of IIM-L and the entire team.”

“We are delighted and proud to receive the prestigious accreditation. It would enhance IIML’s commitment to remain a leading business school,” said Prof Archana Shukla, director IIM-L.

“AACSB accreditation would strengthen our international linkages and provide newer collaborative opportunities globally,” she added.

Prof. Indranil Biswas, in charge International Accreditation, said, “The accreditation is a result of our sustained effort, we are thankful to the AACSB peer review team which helped us streamline system better with insightful feedback.”