e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / IIM Lucknow gets AACSB International Accreditation

IIM Lucknow gets AACSB International Accreditation

AACSB accreditation would strengthen the international linkages and provide newer collaborative opportunities globally.

education Updated: Feb 17, 2020 12:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.
Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.
         

Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow (IIM-L) has earned accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB).

Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB International, said, “AACSB accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas. We congratulate IIM-L, Prof Archana Shukla the director of IIM-L and the entire team.”

“We are delighted and proud to receive the prestigious accreditation. It would enhance IIML’s commitment to remain a leading business school,” said Prof Archana Shukla, director IIM-L.

“AACSB accreditation would strengthen our international linkages and provide newer collaborative opportunities globally,” she added.

Prof. Indranil Biswas, in charge International Accreditation, said, “The accreditation is a result of our sustained effort, we are thankful to the AACSB peer review team which helped us streamline system better with insightful feedback.”

tags
top news
Twitter spats among Congress leaders galore after Delhi poll debacle
Twitter spats among Congress leaders galore after Delhi poll debacle
‘Garibi Chupao’: Sena attacks PM Modi for hiding poverty during Trump visit
‘Garibi Chupao’: Sena attacks PM Modi for hiding poverty during Trump visit
5 priorities of AAP government as it begins third innings in Delhi
5 priorities of AAP government as it begins third innings in Delhi
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was abducted
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was abducted
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s glass screen is not actual glass, here’s what it is
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s glass screen is not actual glass, here’s what it is
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
‘India won in 2019 but...’:Waugh on why Aussies will be favourites in 2020
‘India won in 2019 but...’:Waugh on why Aussies will be favourites in 2020
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardMohan BhagwatGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News