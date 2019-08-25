e-paper
Sunday, Aug 25, 2019

IIMC is hiring academic- cum- teaching associates, interview on August 28

IIMC is hiring engaging academic - cum- teaching associate for IIMC headquarters. Candidates with a master degree in mass communication or any discipline of social science with a 3 year experience in media or teaching can apply for the posts. 

education Updated: Aug 25, 2019 16:54 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIMC is hiring teaching associates
IIMC is hiring teaching associates(HT)
         

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is hiring seven engaging academic- cum- teaching associates in IIMC headquarters. The hiring will be done on contract basis.

If you have master’s degree in mass communication in journalism or in any discipline of social science you can attend the walk-in- interview on August 28.

Remuneration: Rs.35,000 per month.

Educational Qualification:

Master’s Degree in Journalism / Mass Communication or any Discipline of Social Science with good command over English and Hindi languages with 50% marks in aggregate.

OR

Graduate in any subject with 50% marks along with Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism/Ad & PR/Radio & TV/ English/Hindi Journalism with good command over English and Hindi languages.

Experience: Minimum 3 years’ experience in media or teaching.

Desirable : UGC NET qualified in Journalism/Mass Communication or related discipline.

Job Profile :

1) Assist the concerned Course Director in smooth day-to- day functioning of academic programme of the Department.

2) Help in managing the training and teaching of concerned Department.

3) Ability to teach PGD and evaluate assignments of students.

4) Interact and guide students in academic and professional matters.

5) Assist the Course Director in industry interface for internships for students.

6) Any other assignment given by the Course Director

A notice issued by IIMC reads, “Interested candidates are requested to reach the Reception of the Institute at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time for the interview for completion of formalities prior to the interview. They may bring their CV, one PP size Photograph & all certificates for verification during interview.

Click here to check the official notification for the recruitment.

 

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 16:21 IST

