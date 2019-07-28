IIMC is hiring professors, assistant and associate professors. Here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:50 IST

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is hiring professors, assistant professor and associate professor for the candidates having broad specialization in journalism studies, broadcast journalism, Oral & Visual Communication, Political Communication, New Media, ICT, Data Journalism, Integrated Marketing Communication, Media Laws & Regulations, Health Communication, Science Communication, Communication Research, Training Pedagogy, Publications/Graphics/Design etc.

Eligibility Criteria:

For professor:

Candidate must have a PhD degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total Research score of 120.

A minimum of 10 years of teaching experience in University/College as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor, and/ or research experience at equivalent level at the University /National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

or

Candidate must be having a PhD degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines, from any academic institution /industry, who has made significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/ allied/relevant discipline, supported by documentary evidence provided he/she has ten years’ experience.

For Associate Professor:

Candidate must have a PhD degree in concerned disciplines

Master degree with at least 55% marks

Minimum eight years of experience of teaching and/or research with a minimum of seven publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total Research score of 75.

For Assistant Professor:

Candidate must have a Master’s Degree with 55% marks and must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET

or

Candidate who is awarded with a PhD degree in accordance with the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil/Ph.D. degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

There a total of 14 posts including 6 for professor, 6 for associate professor and 2 for assistant professor.

How to apply:

Click here to download application form

Application fee:

Completed application form has to be sent to the office of Additional Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, JNU Campus, New Delhi 110067 accompanied by a Demand Draft of Rs.200/- drawn in favour of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, latest by 6pm of August 30, 2019.

Note: Separate application forms should be filled up for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

