IIMC is hiring professors, assistant and associate professors. Here’s how to apply
Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is hiring professors, assistant professor and associate professor for the candidates having broad specialization in journalism studies. Last date to apply is August 30, 2019.education Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:50 IST
Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is hiring professors, assistant professor and associate professor for the candidates having broad specialization in journalism studies, broadcast journalism, Oral & Visual Communication, Political Communication, New Media, ICT, Data Journalism, Integrated Marketing Communication, Media Laws & Regulations, Health Communication, Science Communication, Communication Research, Training Pedagogy, Publications/Graphics/Design etc.
Eligibility Criteria:
For professor:
Candidate must have a PhD degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total Research score of 120.
A minimum of 10 years of teaching experience in University/College as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor, and/ or research experience at equivalent level at the University /National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.
or
Candidate must be having a PhD degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines, from any academic institution /industry, who has made significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/ allied/relevant discipline, supported by documentary evidence provided he/she has ten years’ experience.
For Associate Professor:
Candidate must have a PhD degree in concerned disciplines
Master degree with at least 55% marks
Minimum eight years of experience of teaching and/or research with a minimum of seven publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total Research score of 75.
For Assistant Professor:
Candidate must have a Master’s Degree with 55% marks and must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET
or
Candidate who is awarded with a PhD degree in accordance with the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil/Ph.D. degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET
There a total of 14 posts including 6 for professor, 6 for associate professor and 2 for assistant professor.
How to apply:
Click here to download application form
Application fee:
Completed application form has to be sent to the office of Additional Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, JNU Campus, New Delhi 110067 accompanied by a Demand Draft of Rs.200/- drawn in favour of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, latest by 6pm of August 30, 2019.
Note: Separate application forms should be filled up for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.
First Published: Jul 28, 2019 14:50 IST